App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 03, 2018 09:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Over 9,300 people booked in Delhi for traffic violations on Holi

Over 9,300 people were booked for different traffic violations, including over 1,900 for drunken driving, across Delhi on the occasion of Holi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
People play Holi with Chita Bhasma (ashes) at the crematorium of Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. (PTI)
People play Holi with Chita Bhasma (ashes) at the crematorium of Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. (PTI)

Over 9,300 people were booked for different traffic violations, including over 1,900 for drunken driving, across Delhi on the occasion of Holi.

Out of 1,918 cases of drunken driving, 608 cases were from the southern part of the capital, a senior police official said on Friday.

The police also booked 4,634 two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets while 1,164 were challaned for triple-riding on motorcycles and scooters, he added.

A total of 1,589 people were booked for other violations, the police said.

The Delhi Police had yesterday made elaborate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident during Holi celebrations and deployed a huge number of personnel to maintain law and order, and prevent violation of traffic rules in the city.

Traffic police teams with interceptors and PCR, and local police officials were stationed at strategic intersections all over Delhi to check drunken driving, over-speeding and other violations, officials added.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC