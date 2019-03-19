Over 9 crore voters in Maharashtra, Thane seat largest with over 23 lakh

As many as nine crore Maharashtra voters will exercise their franchise in the April-May Lok Sabha polls, with Thane parliamentary constituency having the highest number of electors.

The state has 48 Lok Sabha seats, of which nine are reserved for SC and ST communities.

There are 8,73,30,484 voters in Maharashtra comprising 4,57,02,579 men, 4,16,25,819 women and 2,086 transgender voters, an election official said.

"Thane constituency has 23,07,232 voters, which is the highest in the state. Mumbai South Central has the lowest number of voters at 14,15,605," he said.

Most of the Lok Sabha seats have more men voters than women, except in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency, which has 14,40,956 voters, of which 7,05,350 are men and 7,35,597 are women, he said.

The ECI has enrolled around six lakh government staff for election duty, he informed.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in four phases between April 11-29.