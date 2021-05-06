Over 89 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

Bharat Biotech had set Covaxin’s prices at Rs 600 per dose for state governments

More than 89 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and over 28 lakh vaccine doses will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The Centre has so far provided more than 17.15 crore (17,15,42,410) vaccine doses to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,26,10,905 doses, as per the official data made available at 8 am.

"More than 89 lakh COVID vaccine doses (89,31,505) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to the armed forces," the ministry said.

Furthermore, more than 28 lakh (28,90,360) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next three days, it said.

The central government is leading the fight against the COVID19 pandemic in collaboration with the states and UTs through a Whole of Government approach, the ministry said.

Vaccination forms an integral component of the five-point strategy of government of India of containment and management of the pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour), it said.

The ministry said implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy' of COVID-19 vaccination has started from May 1.

Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced since April 28. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on the CoWIN portal (HYPERLINK "http://cowin.gov.in"cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app, it said.