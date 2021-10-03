MARKET NEWS

Over 88.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

Over 5.38 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

Moneycontrol News
October 03, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
Sputnik V vaccine. HAZEM BADER / AFP

More than 88.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Over 5.38 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

(With PTI inputs)
