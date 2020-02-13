Over 85,500 Indians get permanent residency in Canada, 6.2% rise in 2019

More than 85,500 Indians were granted permanent resident (PR) status in Canada in 2019, the Times of India has reported

This means one in every four foreigners receiving the PR status in Canada in 2019 was an Indian.

According to the report, 3.41 lakh individuals were given the PR status in 2019 -- exceeding Canada’s immigration target by some 10,000. Of this, 85,585 (25.1 percent) were from India.

What is a permanent resident status?

A permanent resident is someone who has been given PR status by immigrating to Canada, but is not a Canadian citizen, according to the official website of the Government of Canada. Permanent residents are citizens of other countries.

A person in Canada temporarily, like a student or foreign worker, is not a permanent resident.

Refugees who are resettled from overseas become permanent residents through the Government-Assisted Refugee Program or the Private Sponsorship of Refugees Program.

What is the use of a permanent resident (PR) card?

The PR card can be used to show that the cardholders have permanent resident status in Canada. If they travel outside Canada, they will need to show their card and passport when they come back on a commercial vehicle, like an airplane, boat, train or bus.

PRs traveling outside Canada who do not have a valid PR card, or who are not carrying it, need to apply for a permanent resident travel document before returning to Canada by a commercial vehicle.

What permanent residents can do

As a permanent resident, the individual has the right to:

> get most social benefits that Canadian citizens receive, including health care coverage,> live, work or study anywhere in Canada,> apply for Canadian citizenship,

> protection under Canadian law and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

They must pay taxes and respect all Canadian laws at the federal, provincial and municipal levels.

Indians getting the PR status in 2019

The number of Indians getting the PR status showed a rise of 6.2 percent in 2019 from the 3.21 lakh admitted in 2018. Of the 3.41 lakh individuals granted permanent residence during 2019, 58 percent (1.96 lakh) were admitted under the economic class, 27 percent arrived through family sponsorship, and the remaining 15 percent were refugees granted permanent residency, said the report.

They continued to top the chart of source countries, based on citizenship, opting for PR status, showing a rise of 22.3 percent when compared to 2018.

The number of PR-seekers not only includes those migrating directly from India, but also H-1B visa holders in the US, who decided to get permanent residency in Canada owing to challenges relating to renewals and decades-long wait for a green card, the report suggested.