MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Over 82% eligible population in Madhya Pradesh fully vaccinated, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a statement, congratulated the people of the state, social workers, institutions, crisis management committee members, health staff and public representatives for this achievement.

PTI
December 17, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST
With new clusters emerging in Karnataka and threats of new variant 'Omicron' looming large, the state government on November 27 announced certain precautionary measures. (Representative image)

With new clusters emerging in Karnataka and threats of new variant 'Omicron' looming large, the state government on November 27 announced certain precautionary measures. (Representative image)

More than 82 per cent of the eligible population in Madhya Pradesh has received both the doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines so far, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

Chouhan, in a statement, congratulated the people of the state, social workers, institutions, crisis management committee members, health staff and public representatives for this achievement.

The mega vaccination campaigns launched in the state were successful because of the community participation, a public relations department official said quoting Chouhan.

So far, 5,18,05,926 eligible individuals were vaccinated with the first dose, while 4,52,42,372 have been given both the jabs, he said.

The state government has set the target of vaccinating all the eligible persons above 18 years of age with both the doses of the vaccine till December end, the official said.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show
Under the mega vaccination campaign, 14,89,331 vaccine doses were administered in the state by 9 pm on Thursday, he added.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Madhya Pradesh #Omicron #Shivraj Singh Chouhan
first published: Dec 17, 2021 10:43 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.