Mar 22, 2018 07:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Over 82% domestic consumers benefitted from power subsidy: Delhi government

The power department has subsidised 50 percent of the energy charges for domestic consumers up to 400 units per month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Oore than 82 percent of domestic consumers here are benefitting from the AAP government's scheme for subsidy on power, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said.

The power department has subsidised 50 percent of the energy charges for domestic consumers up to 400 units per month.

Sisodia today presented the Delhi government's first Outcome Budget for the current year in the Assembly.

"This has benefitted 37.28 lakh consumers (82.84 percent) of the total 45 lakh domestic category consumers in Delhi," he said presenting the progress report of the Power department.

Due to strict monitoring and regular review of the power systems, load shedding in Delhi was contained to only 0.06 percent for 2017, the lowest ever in the history of Delhi, Sisodia said.

An assessment of 30 critical indicators related with 10 programmes and schemes of the department, revealed that 60 per cent of the indicators were "on track", meaning more than 70 per cent achievements up to December 2017 in the current financial year, he added.

