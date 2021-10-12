Over 80% of adult population in Kerala has COVID-19 antibodies: Sero survey

[Image: Shutterstock]

Over 80 percent of the adult population in Kerala have developed antibodies against COVID-19, shows the latest serosurvey conducted by the state government.

Presenting the results of the survey in the State Assembly, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that 82.6 percent of the population of 18 years and above had COVID-19 antibodies and the reason for that was vaccination and coronavirus infection.

The survey, which concluded at the end of September, found that seroprevalence was comparatively low -- 65.4 per cent -- in pregnant women between the age of 18-49 years, she said.

Those above 18 years in urban slums and coastal areas of the State were found to have a much higher rate of seroprevalence -- 85.3 percent and 87.7 percent respectively, she said.

Minister said that reason for this was the high density of population in these areas and the high number of COVID-19 cases being reported from there.

In tribal areas, the seroprevalence of those above 18 years of age was found to be lower at 78.2 percent as tribal areas have low population density, the Minister said.

She said the percentage can be increased by increasing the vaccination in these areas.

Of the six categories from which samples were collected, the 5-17 years age group was found to have the lowest seroprevalence rate -- 40.2 percent -- according to the study, she said.

Meanwhile, Kerala on October 11 recorded a steep fall in COVID-19 cases, logging 6,996 infections and 84 deaths, taking the caseload to 48,01,796 and fatalities to 26,342 till date.

The state had logged 10,691 cases on October 10. With 16,576 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries touched 46,73,442 and the active cases dropped to 1,01,419, an official press release said.

