Over 8 lakh applicants apply for 4,400 Maharashtra government jobs

Over 800,000 aspiring candidates have applied for approximately 4,400 jobs being offered by the Maharashtra government. This is said to be the first mega-recruitment drive in the tenure of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to a report, the state government has invited applications for Class III and Class IV posts in seven departments. The process that commenced in December 2018 has received a huge response with the number of applications going up 180 times as compared to the jobs available.

Over 50 percent of the applicants have registered for the post of forest guards, which requires candidates to have passed their Intermediate or 12th standard exams. As many as 4.3 lakh applications have been received for the 1,218 posts, which is approximately 350 applications per post.

Contributing factors behind high demand for the jobs made available is said to be the lack of skills to enter the private sector and credibility of government jobs.

In rural belts of Maharashtra, people take government jobs as a "lottery", Kishore Tiwari, an agriculture expert working in drought-prone district, was quoted as saying. According to him, "Once you get in, your entire life is sorted. Even if it is an entry level job, it comes with a social symbol and drastically changes the standard of living of the family."