Over 77.66 lakh healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19: Health Ministry

COVID-19 vaccination in India (Representative Image: Reuters)
The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached77.66 lakh on the28th day of the countrywide inoculation programme, the Union Health Ministry said.
The cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19till 6 pmon Fridayis 77,66,319 as per the provisional report, the ministry said.
These include58,65,813 healthcare workers (58.9per cent of the target number) and19,00,506 frontline workers (21.2 per centof the target beneficiaries)whose vaccination started onFebruary2, it said.
"A total 2,61,309beneficiarieswere vaccinated till6 pmon Friday across 35 states and UTs.These include50,837 HCWsand2,10,472 FLWs as per provisional figures,"the ministry said, adding that the final report would be completed by late night.
Ten states whichrecorded the highest number of vaccinations on Friday are Uttar Pradesh (68,135), Maharashtra (24,946), Madhya Pradesh (21,897), Jammu and Kashmir (17,900), West Bengal (17,609), Gujarat (16,069), Karnataka (13,741), Chhattisgarh (11,988), Jharkhand (10,488) and Odisha (7,279),said Mandeep Bhandari, joint secretary in theMinistry.
Twelve states and Union Territories - Bihar, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha,Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Sikkimand Rajasthanhave vaccinated over 70 per centof the registeredHCWs, he said.
On the other hand, eight states and UTs have reported less than 40 per centcoverageof vaccinating HCWs. These are Delhi,Punjab, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Puducherry.
A total of 33 people have been hospitalized so far which comprises 0.0004 per cent of the total vaccinations.
Of the 33 cases of hospitalization, 21 were discharged after treatment, while 10 died and two are under treatment, the ministry said.
In the last 24 hours, one person who is suffering from Anaphylaxis has been treated at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, West Bengal and has been discharged.
A total of 24 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0003 per cent of the total vaccinations, the ministry said.
No new death has been reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.
"No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to the vaccination till date,"Bhandari stated.
States and UTs have been advised that all HCWs should be scheduled for vaccination at least once by February 20 this year and through mop-up rounds by February 25.
The scheduling of all FLWs for vaccination at least once by March 1, 2021 and mop-up rounds of FLWs by March 6, 2021 has also been advised, the ministry said.
The 77,66,319beneficiaries who have beenvaccinated include4,51,621 fromBihar,3,40,223 fromKerala, 4,90,746fromKarnataka, 5,09,168 fromMadhya Pradesh,6,33,519from Maharashtra,1,66,725 fromDelhi, 6,61,508 from Gujarat,8,31,556from Uttar Pradeshand4,70,912fromWest Bengal, according to the provisional report.