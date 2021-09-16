MARKET NEWS

English
Over 76.11 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

Over 5.33 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

Moneycontrol News
September 16, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST
Sputnik V vaccine. HAZEM BADER / AFP

More than 76.11 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.


Further, more than 1.65 crore doses are in the pipeline.


Over 5.33 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost, the ministry said.

Tags: #Centre #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India
first published: Sep 16, 2021 10:18 am

