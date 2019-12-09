App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated :

Over 71 hectares handed over to NHAI for Delhi-Meerut expressway

The chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh was instructed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through videoconferencing to clear the land at Dasna, Rasoolpur, Sikrod and Kushaliya villages within 45 days.

Representative Image
Representative Image

The district administration has handed over over 71 hectares to the National Highways Authority of India for the construction of the Delhi-Meerut expressway here, an official said.

As many as 201 houses were demolished with the help of owners and the target was achieved within 15 days, said District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey.

Pandey said Rs 10.28 crore compensation was awarded to 81 villagers on Sunday.

Fifty farmers would be awarded compensation on Monday and the rest would get it within a week, he said.

"Camps were organised at all four villages and compensation was transferred to their accounts. The possession of 71.14 hectares was given to the NHAI," said Pandey, adding that the hurdle in the construction of the expressway had been cleared.

First Published on Dec 8, 2019 09:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi-Meerut Expressway #India #NHAI #Real Estate

