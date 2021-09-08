MARKET NEWS

Over 70.31 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

The ministry said more than 5.64 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

PTI
September 08, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
The government spent Rs 9,229.31 crore between March and July to procure 124 crore doses from three manufacturers.

The government spent Rs 9,229.31 crore between March and July to procure 124 crore doses from three manufacturers.

More than 70.31 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Further, more than eight lakh doses are in the pipeline.

The ministry said more than 5.64 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, it said.
PTI
#coronavirus #Covid-19 #India
first published: Sep 8, 2021 02:04 pm

