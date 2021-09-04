MARKET NEWS

Over 68 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

PTI
September 04, 2021 / 10:00 PM IST
(Representative image)

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 68 crore with more than 62.25 lakh jabs administered Saturday, the health ministry said. The daily tally is expected to increase further as the 7 pm provisional report gets updated with the compilation of the final numbers for the day by late night, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 26,99,02,315 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 3,35,98,191 second doses in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1, according to the data.

The ministry further said that cumulatively 52,38,12,268 first doses have been administered while 15,99,16,790 second doses have been given.

On Saturday, 62,25,922 doses were administered, pushing the overall coverage to 68 crore (68, 37, 29,058), the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #COVID-19 vaccine #Current Affairs #Health Ministry #India
first published: Sep 4, 2021 09:59 pm

