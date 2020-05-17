Over 66,000 J&K residents evacuated from different parts of country: Official

More than 66,000 people from Jammu and Kashmir, who were stranded in different parts of the country due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, have been evacuated
While 54,866 locals returned to the union territory through Lakhanpur – the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir bordering Punjab, 11,456 stranded passengers arrived on COVID-19 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations, the official said.
He said another 2,470 stranded passengers reached via Lakhanpur on Sunday afternoon, while Jammu district administration received the fourth train carrying 898 passengers belonging to the UT.
So far, four trains have reached Jammu with a total of 3,768 stranded passengers belonging to different districts.
