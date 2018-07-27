App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Over 64,000 people availing state welfare schemes in Kerala own luxury vehicles'

Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac on Wednesday said that 64,473 people who avail state welfare schemes own luxury vehicles such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac took to Facebook on Wednesday to reveal that 64,473 people who avail state welfare schemes, which are for families who have an aggregate income of less than Rs 1 lakh a year, own luxury vehicles such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW, among others.

"It was during a trip to identify the ineligible pension applicants that this blood-boiling mean act caught my attention. There are people who own BMW and Benz cars are extending their hands for the meagre pension amount meant to eliminate hunger for the poorest of the poor. What is the point in owning these cars? It is not an easy task to get money for petrol," wrote Issac on his official Facebook account.

Issac further revealed that of the identified people, 28 applicants own BMWs, 61 own Mercedes-Benz, 296 own Honda, 191 own Mahindra Scorpio and 2,465 have the latest models of Skoda.

related news

Appalled by these actions, Isaac stated that he will probe into the financial accounts of those identified, although their welfare benefits will not be withdrawn just yet.

He also shared his intentions of levying penalties and fines on the unqualified beneficiaries.

"People not eligible for such schemes can voluntarily give up their pension benefits; no action will be taken against them. The government is also planning to levy a fine on finds, such ineligible candidates," Isaac said.

According to the Kerala government's website, more than 4,218,306 people are dependent on the state-sponsored Social Security Pension Schemes such as Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension, Agriculture Labour Pension, Pension to Unmarried women above 50 years, Indira Gandhi National Disabled Pension Scheme (Mentally/PhysicallY), Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme, among others.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 12:28 pm

tags #India #Kerala #TM Thomas Isaac #Trending News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.