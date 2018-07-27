'Over 64,000 people availing state welfare schemes in Kerala own luxury vehicles'

Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac took to Facebook on Wednesday to reveal that 64,473 people who avail state welfare schemes, which are for families who have an aggregate income of less than Rs 1 lakh a year, own luxury vehicles such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW, among others.

"It was during a trip to identify the ineligible pension applicants that this blood-boiling mean act caught my attention. There are people who own BMW and Benz cars are extending their hands for the meagre pension amount meant to eliminate hunger for the poorest of the poor. What is the point in owning these cars? It is not an easy task to get money for petrol," wrote Issac on his official Facebook account.

Issac further revealed that of the identified people, 28 applicants own BMWs, 61 own Mercedes-Benz, 296 own Honda, 191 own Mahindra Scorpio and 2,465 have the latest models of Skoda.

Appalled by these actions, Isaac stated that he will probe into the financial accounts of those identified, although their welfare benefits will not be withdrawn just yet.

He also shared his intentions of levying penalties and fines on the unqualified beneficiaries.

"People not eligible for such schemes can voluntarily give up their pension benefits; no action will be taken against them. The government is also planning to levy a fine on finds, such ineligible candidates," Isaac said.

According to the Kerala government's website, more than 4,218,306 people are dependent on the state-sponsored Social Security Pension Schemes such as Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension, Agriculture Labour Pension, Pension to Unmarried women above 50 years, Indira Gandhi National Disabled Pension Scheme (Mentally/PhysicallY), Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme, among others.