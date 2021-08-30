MARKET NEWS

Over 63.09 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses supplied to states so far: Centre

More than 4.87 crore (4,87,39,946) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, the ministry said.

PTI
August 30, 2021 / 03:22 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. (Representative image)

More than 63.09 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to the states and Union territories by the Centre for free and under the direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

Further, more than 21.76 lakh (21,76,930) doses are in the pipeline, it added.

More than 4.87 crore (4,87,39,946) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, the ministry said.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, it said, adding that the inoculation drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to the states for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states by providing them Covid vaccines for free.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the manufacturers in the country to the states for free.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #vaccine
first published: Aug 30, 2021 03:22 pm

