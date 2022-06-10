English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Over 6,200 penalised in one day for helmetless riding in Mumbai

    According to the traffic police official, in south Mumbai alone, over 3,100 persons were penalised for riding motorcycles and pillion without wearing a helmet.

    PTI
    June 10, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST
    The Mumbai traffic police had recently issued a notification making helmets mandatory for pillion riders as well and warned of action against those who violate the rule.

    The Mumbai traffic police had recently issued a notification making helmets mandatory for pillion riders as well and warned of action against those who violate the rule.

    The Mumbai Traffic Police has penalised more than 6,200 people for riding two-wheelers and pillion without a helmet, an official has said.

    The action was taken on Thursday, he said. According to the traffic police official, in south Mumbai alone, over 3,100 persons were penalised for riding motorcycles and pillion without wearing a helmet.

    "From Thursday, the city traffic police launched a drive against the helmetless riding. Wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers or pillion has been made mandatory. Earlier, action used to be taken only against the riders, but now even the pillion riders will be penalised if found not wearing a helmet," he said.

    On the first day of the drive, 2,344 riders, 3,421 pillion riders and 516 persons from both the categories who were found travelling on a single vehicle were penalised for not wearing helmets, he added.

    On Wednesday, the traffic police had penalised 2,500 motorists for honking without reason, official said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #helmetless #India #mumbai
    first published: Jun 10, 2022 11:12 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.