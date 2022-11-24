 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Over 6,000 govt-run schools in Himachal Pradesh have less than 20 students: Report

Nov 24, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

The number ranges between 21-60 in 4478 primary and 895 middle schools and 61 to 100 in 681 primary and 47 middle schools, a recent report by Unified District Information System for Education stated.

A total of 6106 government schools in Himachal Pradesh have less than 20 students including 5113 primary and 993 middle schools in the state, according to a report.

There are 18,028 schools in the state of which 15,313 are government-run.

According to the report, there are 65,973 teachers in government schools including 39,906 male and 26,257 female.

However, 12 primary government schools are running without a teacher while 2,969 have one teacher, 5,533 have two teachers and 1,779 have three teachers, it stated.

Similarly, 51 middle schools are being run by a single teacher, 416 by two teachers, 773 by three teachers and 701 by four to six teachers, it said.