Over 60% of working Indians have poor muscle health: Study

With a majority of the workforce slogging it out to chase career goals, it has now come to light that their professional ambitions are taking a toll on their health.

In order to raise awareness around this issue, Danone India, Arogya World India Trust and InBody have come together to promote The Protein Week 2019. The aim of the initiative is to sensitise working Indians through workshops on nutrition by experts and free muscle-health assessment at various corporates in India.

Data generated during the Protein Week showed that 64 percent of the Indian workforce have low or poor muscle health.

In the run up to The Protein Week 2019 (July 24-30), 40,000 working Indians have already been sensitised across various in Noida, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The aim of the programme is to reach 1,00,000 individuals across multiple cities by September 2019.

"Adult nutrition has been a neglected area with limited initiatives to sensitise this population on the need for proper nutrition. Danone through its brand Protinex has been leading conversations around Protein and its role in improving muscle health and promoting an active lifestyle so people don’t miss out on key moments of life. Initiatives like The Protein Week and our partnership with Arogya and InBody will further help to drive awareness about muscle health among corporate India, who are most affected by poor muscle health due to sedentary lifestyle and imbalanced meals," said Himanshu Bakshi, Managing Director, Danone India.

According to Sumathi Rao, Country Manager, Arogya World, employees in India have poor protein intake, which is not only affecting their professional lives but also their personal lives.

"It is important to create awareness around protein and muscle health so that people can take steps towards a healthy lifestyle," she said.

Kenneth Cha, Managing Director, InBody India, said:We are happy with our association with Danone for The Protein week, which is a unique initiative focusing on the importance of protein for good muscle health. The conversation moves beyond gyms and sports and will be brought to mainstream by making it relevant for every person who wants to lead a healthy lifestyle."