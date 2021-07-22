MARKET NEWS

Over 60 lakh Indian repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission till April 30, 2021: Govt

As per government data, the maximum number of Indians were repatriated to the following states: Kerala (14,10,275), Delhi (13,35,919), Maharashtra (5,89,222), Tamil Nadu (5,64,015), Uttar Pradesh (3,67,286), Karnataka (3,66,451), Telangana (3,65,249), Gujarat (1,39,937), and Punjab (1,16,222).

Moneycontrol News
July 22, 2021 / 04:34 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image

As many as 60,92,264 Indians stuck in foreign countries were brought back during the COVID-19 pandemic under the Vande Bharat Mission as on April 30, 2021, the Centre told the Rajya Sabha on July 22.

Providing details on how these Indians were repatriated, the Government of India said: 18,79,968 Indians flew back by Air India and Air India Exp and another 36,92,216 took chartered flights. There were 2,591 deportees and 7,344 came back via Amnesty, while 4,007 persons took other foreign carriers. Naval ships helped repatriate 3,987 Indians during the COVID-19 pandemic and another 5,02,151 entered India by means of land border crossings.

Of the over 60 lakh Indians who were repatriated during the COVID-19 pandemic under the Vande Bharat Mission, 25,44,288 flew back from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 1,97,730 from the United Kingdom (UK), 3,97,542 from the United States of America (USA), 23,350 from Sri Lanka, 7,603 from Thailand, 3,67,078 from Qatar, 4,79,103 from Saudi Arabia, 683 from Pakistan, 3,29,139 from Oman, 26,900 from Nepal, 1,22,161 from the Maldives, 96,900 from Canada, and 62,499 from Bangladesh.

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6, 2020, to help those stranded overseas due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jul 22, 2021 04:31 pm

