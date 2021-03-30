Over 6.24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far; 12.94 lakh on March 30

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country on its 74th day of the vaccination drive has crossed 6.24 crore with 12.94 lakh of them being given on March 30 till the evening, the Union Health Ministry said in its bulletin.

According to a provisional report, till 7 pm, of the 24,08,333 vaccine doses administered so far, 82,00,007 healthcare workers took the first dose and 52,07,368 took the second dose.

The report states that 90,08,905 front line workers received the first dose, while 37,70,603 received the second one.

In addition to this, 11,77,160 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 1,17,819 beneficiaries received second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile India recorded 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed earlier in the day. With this, the nationwide tally reached 12,095,855.