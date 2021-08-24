MARKET NEWS

Over 58.82 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

As on day-220 of the vaccination drive (August 23), 39,62,091 beneficiaries were given the first dose and 16,48,025 received the second dose, according to a provisional report till 7 pm.

Moneycontrol News
August 24, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST
(Representative image)

With 56,10,116 Covid vaccine doses administered in the country on Monday, the total vaccination count in India has crossed 58.82 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #vaccine
first published: Aug 24, 2021 08:46 am

