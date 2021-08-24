Over 58.82 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

(Representative image)

With 56,10,116 Covid vaccine doses administered in the country on Monday, the total vaccination count in India has crossed 58.82 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.

As on day-220 of the vaccination drive (August 23), 39,62,091 beneficiaries were given the first dose and 16,48,025 received the second dose, according to a provisional report till 7 pm.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.