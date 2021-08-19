Over 58.31 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Govt

The next vaccine that the government is expecting to arrive after Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik is Zydus Cadila’s DNA vaccine

More than 58.31 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, and another 81,10,780 doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 56,29,35,938 doses, according to data available at 8 am.

More than 38 lakh balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs, and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, it added.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry stated.