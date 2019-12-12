App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Over 57,000 acres of land identified for setting up industrial estates in J&K

K K Sharma, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor chaired a high-level meeting and directed officers to make suitable and sufficient land available for setting up new industrial estates for the prospective entrepreneurs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has identified over 57,000 acres of land for setting up industrial estates for prospective entrepreneurs, officials said on Thursday. While 15,000 acres of land have been identified in Kashmir valley, 42,500 acres of land have been identified in Jammu region, they said.

K K Sharma, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor chaired a high-level meeting and directed officers to make suitable and sufficient land available for setting up new industrial estates for the prospective entrepreneurs.

Sharma underlined the need for taking necessary measures for identification of land for setting up industrial estates so that it can be provided to the entrepreneurs, who are willing to set up industries.

Close

"Development of more industrial estates will go a long way in boosting the industrial scenario in J-K, generate employment opportunities and contribute to the local economy," he said.

related news

Elaborating further, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan said the process of identification of the land has already been started and a large chunk of land has been made available in Kashmir.

He said roughly 1.20 lakh Kanal (15,000 acres) of land has been identified and the deputy commissioners have been asked to speed-up the process of acquiring it.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma said that deputy commissioners have been directed to constitute teams for identification of land.

He informed the meeting that roughly 3.40 lakh Kanal (42,500 acres) land has been identified in different districts of Jammu division.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 12, 2019 01:08 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Real Estate

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.