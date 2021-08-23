MARKET NEWS

English
Over 57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

Over 3.44 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

PTI
August 23, 2021 / 04:29 PM IST
On the 214th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 41.79 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 13.25 lakh people were given their second dose.(Representative image: Reuters)

More than 57.05 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to state and UTs so far, the Union Health ministry said on Monday.

Another 13,34,620 doses are in the pipeline, the ministry said.

Over 3.44 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

The ministry said the Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Tags: #coronavirus #coronavirus vaccine #Covid-19 #Health Ministry #India
first published: Aug 23, 2021 04:29 pm

