Over 54 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 in India: Health ministry

In a statement, the health ministry said India is the fastest country to reach the 50 lakh-mark in COVID-19 vaccination in 21 days.

PTI
February 06, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
Representative image

More than 54 lakh people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. Of the 54,16,849 beneficiaries inoculated, the highest number of people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh at 6,73,542, followed by Maharashtra at 4,34,943, Rajasthan at 4,14,422 and Karnataka at 3,60,592.

In a statement, the health ministry said India is the fastest country to reach the 50 lakh-mark in COVID-19 vaccination in 21 days. "In the last 24 hours, 4,57,404 people were vaccinated across 10,502 sessions. A total of 1,06,303 sessions have been conducted so far. It includes 3,01,537 healthcare workers and 1,55,867 frontline workers," the ministry said.

It said a total of 20 crore (20,06,72,589) tests have been conducted till now. About 83.3 per cent of the new cases are observed to be concentrated in six states/union territories of Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

The total number COVID-19 cases mounted to 1,08,14,304 and the death toll climbed to 1,54,918. A total of95 fatalities were reported in a span of 24 hours in the country, data updated at 8 am showed.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India
first published: Feb 6, 2021 01:31 pm

