    Over 51,000 Indians born in 170 countries in 2020; 10,817 died abroad

    The births and deaths of Indian citizens in foreign lands in 2020 was registered in Indian missions and posts abroad under the Citizenship Act, 1955, the RGI's report 'Vital Statistics of India based on the Civil Registration System' for 2020 said.

    PTI
    May 05, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST
    Representational image (Flickr)

    Over 51,000 Indian children were born in 170 foreign countries in 2020, maximum in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while about 10,817 Indians died abroad in that year, according to data prepared by the Registrar General of India (RGI).

    As many as 51,089 children were born in 170 countries of which 16,469 were born in UAE, and 6,074 were born in Saudi Arabia in 2020, the report said. The other countries where these children were born include Kuwait (4,202 children), Qatar (3,936), Italy (2,352), Australia (2,316), Oman (2,177), Bahrain (1,567), Germany (1,400), and Singapore (1,358).

    A total of 768 Indian children were born in Spain, 620 in South Africa, 578 in the United Kingdom, 388 in Sweden, 156 in Zambia, 37 in the United States, and four in Pakistan. Of 10,817 Indians who died abroad, 3,754 died in Saudi Arabia, 2,454 in UAE, 1,279 in Kuwait, 630 in Oman, 386 in Qatar, 312 in Bahrain, 254 in the US, 216 in Italy, 166 in Singapore, 19 in the UK, and six in Pakistan.



    PTI
