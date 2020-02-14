App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 50,000 people to participate in 22-km roadshow to welcome Donald Trump: Report

The report added that people from different states in their traditional outfits will take part in the roadshow.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A 22-km roadshow from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram and then to the Motera stadium will be conducted to welcome US President Donald Trump on his visit to India later this month, CNN-News18 reports.

The mayor of Ahmedabad, Bijal Patel, has revealed details on the roadshow as per the report, in which around 50,000 people are expected to be involved. In addition, over 300 organisations are also expected to participate in the rally.

The report added that people from different states in their traditional outfits will take part in the roadshow.

Close

The US President will be in India on a two-day visit, staring February 24. A mega event on the lines of the 'Howdy, Modi' event is being planned.

related news

Also Read | Kem chho, Trump! Gujarat all set to welcome US president, wife Melania

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has already started preparations for the mega roadshow and has reportedly issued an order assigning duties to its officers for the roadshow preparations.

In a series of tweets on February 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the visit is a "very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship".

Expressing his delight on the visit of President Trump and his wife Melania Trump, PM Modi said they would be accorded a “memorable welcome”.

Meanwhile, Trump also said that he is looking forward to his first visit to India this month and signalled his willingness to sign a trade agreement with New Delhi "if we can make the right deal."

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 07:00 pm

tags #Donald Trump #India #Narendra Modi #Trump's India tour

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.