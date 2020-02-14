Over 50,000 people to participate in 22-km roadshow to welcome Donald Trump: Report

A 22-km roadshow from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram and then to the Motera stadium will be conducted to welcome US President Donald Trump on his visit to India later this month, CNN-News18 reports.

The mayor of Ahmedabad, Bijal Patel, has revealed details on the roadshow as per the report, in which around 50,000 people are expected to be involved. In addition, over 300 organisations are also expected to participate in the rally.

The report added that people from different states in their traditional outfits will take part in the roadshow.

The US President will be in India on a two-day visit, staring February 24. A mega event on the lines of the 'Howdy, Modi' event is being planned.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has already started preparations for the mega roadshow and has reportedly issued an order assigning duties to its officers for the roadshow preparations.

In a series of tweets on February 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the visit is a "very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship".

Expressing his delight on the visit of President Trump and his wife Melania Trump, PM Modi said they would be accorded a “memorable welcome”.

Meanwhile, Trump also said that he is looking forward to his first visit to India this month and signalled his willingness to sign a trade agreement with New Delhi "if we can make the right deal."