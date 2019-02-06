App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 03:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 50,000 cases pending in Central Administrative Tribunal: Government

The tribunal is entrusted with the responsibility of adjudicating dispute and complaints of central government employees.

Representative Image
Over 50,000 cases are pending in various benches of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), around 4,100 of them for more than five years, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh told Lok Sabha on February 6.

A total of 50,053 cases are pending before 17 benches of CAT situated across the country as on December 31, 2018, according to the written reply given by the minister.

Of these, 4,141 are pending for more than five years, 10,263 for between three to five years, 9,006 between two to three years, 10,958 between 1-2 years and 15,685 for less than one year, he said.

The highest (10,673) pending cases are with CAT's principal bench here, followed by 5,797 with the Allahabad bench, 4,345 Kolkata bench and 3,957 with the Hyderabad bench.

The Central Administrative Tribunal was constituted in 1985 keeping in view the pendency of large number of cases relating to service matters before various courts.

The CAT, with its 17 benches spread across country and having circuit benches at 21 places, caters to the need of the employees of government of India wherever they are posted.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 02:51 pm

tags #CAT #India

