Over 5,000 people died in road accidents due to potholes during 2018-2020

Road accidents caused by potholes led to the death of 5,626 people between 2018 and 2020, according to the latest government data.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) data, the total number of road accident deaths due to potholes in 2018, 2019 and 2020 stood at 2,015, 2,140 and 1,471, respectively.

Road features such as sharp curves, potholes and steep grade tend to be accident prone because it takes skill, extra care and alertness to navigate through such roads. Recently, road transport and highway minister Nitin Gadkari had said the ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on education, engineering (both of roads and vehicles), enforcement and emergency care.

The minister had noted that road accidents occur due to multiple reasons such as automobile design, over speeding, use of mobile phone, drunken driving/consumption of alcohol/drug, overloaded vehicle, vehicular condition, poor light condition. Besides, jumping red light, overtaking, neglect of civic bodies, weather condition, fault of driver, driving on wrong side, defect in road condition, defect in condition of motor vehicle, fault of cyclist, fault of pedestrian are other reasons, he had added.

High priority is being given to identification and rectification of black spots (accident-prone spots) on national highways, Gadkari had said, adding that road safety has been made an integral part of road design at planning stage.