Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 5 crore saplings to be planted in UP on August 15: Yogi Adityanath

"It is only through plantation that we can conserve the environment. To make the plantation programme a success, public partnership is necessary. Hence, it is important to make the people aware. In the special plantation programme, a target of plantation of 9.16 crore saplings has been fixed for this year," Adityanath said while chairing a review meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today his government had set a target of planting at least 9.16 crore saplings this year under a special plantation programme.

On Independence Day itself, more than five crore saplings will be planted, he said.

He said this target can be achieved by following the promise of 'Ek Vyakti-Ek Vriksha' (one person, one tree).
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 08:36 pm

