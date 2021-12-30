Over 5 crore people in Madhya Pradesh covered with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

According to the Union Health Ministry, 1.11 crore people have received two doses in India so far. (Representational image)

Over 5 crore people have been inoculated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Madhya Pradesh, which is the highest in the country, an official from the state health department claimed on Thursday.

Of the total eligible population, 5,20,77,158 have received one dose of the vaccine and of these, 5,00,15,483 have taken both jabs so far, the official said.

At least 92 per cent of the eligible population has been covered with the vaccine in the state, he said. The state has a total eligible population of 5.49 crore for vaccination, the official said, adding that the state has so far administered over 10.20 crore vaccine doses (both first and second).

Madhya Pradesh is ahead of other states in terms of vaccinating the eligible population with both the doses of the vaccine, the official claimed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed his gratitude towards the people of the state for making the vaccination programme successful, an official from the public relation department said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Chouhan has also lauded the efforts of in-charge ministers of the districts, health staff, COVID-19 volunteers, media and public representatives for their role in raising awareness about vaccination, he added.