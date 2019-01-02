App
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 4,800 NGOs FCRA licences cancelled in 3 years: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

Non-submission of the mandatory annual returns is a violation of the provisions of the FCRA.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Over 4,800 NGOs were barred from receiving foreign funds in the last three years as their FCRA registrations were cancelled for not filing annual returns, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on January 2.

Replying to a written question in Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said as per the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010, all associations and NGOs, which are registered under the Act or which are given prior permission to receive foreign contribution under it are required to submit their annual returns, and income and expenditure statements, receipts and payment account, balance sheet for every fiscal.

Non-submission of the mandatory annual returns is a violation of the provisions of the FCRA.

"Accordingly, FCRA registrations of more than 4800 defaulting NGOs have been cancelled during the last three years," he said.
tags #India #NGO #Politics

