Over 470k people met with accidents in 2017; over-speeding, mobile phones to blame

Moneycontrol News

Over-speeding, mobile phone usage while driving and drivers’ fatigue caused the maximum number of road accidents in India in 2017, data released by the government showed.

More than three out of four (76 percent) of the accidents happened because of over speeding, nearly one in five (18 percent) road mishaps took place because of using mobile phones during driving.

Overall, road accidents in the country fell by two percent, year-on-year, from 4,80,652 (2016) to 4,70,975 (2017). Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of accidents totalling close to 75,000, followed by Madhya Pradesh (57,532) and Karnataka (52,961).

Road accidents had fallen by 4.1 percent Y-o-Y in 2016 from 5,01,423 (2015) to 4,80,652. According to a government estimate, a road accident occurs every 3.5 minutes in the country.

Data released by the government showed that accidents due to rash-driving increased from 56 percent in 2016 to 76 percent last year, while mobile usage increased from 14 percent to 18 percent.

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, has said in the past that he wants road accidents to reduce by 50 percent in the country.

“It's a big task and I am sensitive towards it,” Gadkari had said.

State-wise analysis

While southern states witnessed the most number of accidents, northern states witnessed the most deaths.

Highest number of fatal accidents were reported in Uttar Pradesh at 20,124 cases (up from 19,320). Tamil Nadu reported second highest count for fatal accidents at 16,157 (down from 17,218), followed by Maharashtra with 12,264 (down from 12,935) reported cases of fatal accidents.

Other states reporting cases of fatal accidents above 10,000 are Rajasthan (10,444), Madhya Pradesh (10,177) and Karnataka (10,609).

National capital witnessed meagre improvement in the number of fatal accidents from 1,591 (2016) to 1,584 in 2017.

Severity in north-east

Severity of cases in north-eastern states was visibly higher with average number of accident cases resulting in deaths touching 10 percent.

With a positive exception of Nagaland where only 7 percent accident cases resulted in deaths (41 of 531) and negative exception of Mizoram where 88 percent accident cases resulted in deaths (60 of 68) of people involved, other states reported deaths in the range of 13 to 38 percent.

Assam saw deaths of 2,783 people out of 7,170 people involved in deaths. Similarly, Arunachal Pradesh reported 110 deaths out of 316 cases.

Youth: the most vulnerable

In 2017, 73,793 people, up by 5.61 percent Y-o-Y, aged between 18 and 35 met with accident. The number was 69,851 last year. Furthermore, 55,250 people (down from 55,732) were involved in accidents in the age bracket of 35-60 years.