Over 4,400 structures demolished during anti-encroachment drive: DDA

At least 4,411 structures, both temporary and permanent, were demolished by authorities in various parts of the national capital in the last one month as part an anti-encroachment drive, the DDA said today. The actions were taken based on the recommendations of a Special Task Force (STF), which has DDA vice-chairman, secretary to Lt Governor of Delhi, and commissioners of the three municipal corporations, among others as members.

A maximum of 3,354 structures were demolished or removed in east zone, 476 in south zone, 237 in north zone between April 27 and May 29, the DDA said in a statement, adding 344 structures were also demolished in areas falling under the New Delhi Municipal Council.

Roads spanning 296 km were also cleared of encroachment during the drive. Land measuring 1,66,889 sqm was also reclaimed during the drive, it said.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation, in a statement, said in the last 30 days, it has cleared 47,961 sqm area of encroachment which were of permanent nature.

Also, 1,100 vehicles were impounded and 4,909 miscellaneous items were seized during the drive, it said.

Meanwhile, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said, as part of the drive on the recommendations of the STF, 37 vehicles and 50 rickshaws were seized today and 32 vehicles were fined.

"The South Zone collected fine amounting to Rs 1.12 lakh," the SDMC said.