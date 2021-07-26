Over 44 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health Ministry

Coronavirus

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 44 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday. In another significant achievement, Maharashtra on Monday became the first state to inoculate more than 1 crore people with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, it said.

The ministry said that 57,48,692 vaccine doses have been administered on Monday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

It said 7,20,900 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 3,49,496 doses as second in the age group 18-44 years on Monday.

Cumulatively, 14,19,55,995 persons in the age group 18-44 years across the country have received their first dose and 65,72,678 their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.