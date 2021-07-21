MARKET NEWS

Over 41.76 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health Ministry

The ministry said that on Wednesday, beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years got 10,04,581 vaccine jabs as first dose and 95,964 as second dose.

PTI
July 21, 2021 / 10:05 PM IST
Representative image

The total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 41.76 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. More than 20.83 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Wednesday, according to a 7 pm provisional report.

The ministry said that on Wednesday, beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years got 10,04,581 vaccine jabs as first dose and 95,964 as second dose.

Cumulatively, 13,04,46,413 people in the age group of 18 to 44 years across all states and Union Territories have received their first dose and 53,17,567 their second dose since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive.

Three states -- Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have administered the first dose of Covid vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18 to 44 years, the ministry said.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health Ministry #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Jul 21, 2021 10:00 pm

