you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 40,000 people connect on Facebook to demand better air connectivity for Bhopal

There are 42,000 active members in the group.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Over 40,000 people have come together on social networking site Facebook to demand better air connectivity for Bhopal.

The group "Support Bhopal for Air Connectivity", which started with 27 members in July last year, is getting huge support from people both on and off the internet, the administrator of the Facebook group Prachi Baluapuri said.

"Flights from Bhopal to Bengaluru, Pune and other sectors started after our initiative," she said.

Highlighting the Facebook group's impact, Baluapuri said the high fee which was being charged for entry and exit of taxis at the airport was reduced because of the initiative.

The group also runs campaigns on micro-blogging site Twitter ever Sunday demanding more flights, new destinations and more facilities at the Bhopal airport, she said.

“Many people are participating in it,”said Baluapuri, who is a life coach.

The campaign is an initiative supported by people from all walks of life to demand a better air connectivity for Bhopal, she said.

“This is an online group which talks about the future with positivity without blaming or discussing politics, region or religion. It is a group for the people and by the people,” Baluapuri said, exuding confidence that more people would join the group in the near future.

There are 42,000 active members in the group.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 02:46 pm

