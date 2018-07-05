App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 10:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 4,000 NDRF personnel deployed for flood rescue operations countrywide

Of these, 45 teams have been "pre-positioned" in the states where rains and floods usually occur during the monsoon season.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

Eighty-nine NDRF teams, comprising over 4,000 rescuers, have been deployed across flood-prone states in the country for relief and rescue operations, a senior official said on Thursday.

Of these, he said, 45 teams have been "pre-positioned" in the states where rains and floods usually occur during the monsoon season.

Twelve National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed across Assam, seven in Bihar, four each in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, three each in Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal, two each in Delhi and Punjab, and one each in Sikkim, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The rest of the teams are prepared and have been placed on alert. They can be air-lifted or dispatched by land in case of an emergency, the official said.

Each NDRF team has about 45 personnel.

"These teams are self-contained and equipped with disaster response equipment to deal with an emergency. The teams are also equipped with modern communication gadgets," the official said.

Till now, NDRF teams have evacuated 13,550 people from various flood-affected areas.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 09:30 pm

tags #floods #India #monsoon #NDRF #rainfall

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.