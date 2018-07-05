Over 4,000 NDRF personnel deployed for flood rescue operations countrywide

Eighty-nine NDRF teams, comprising over 4,000 rescuers, have been deployed across flood-prone states in the country for relief and rescue operations, a senior official said on Thursday.

Of these, he said, 45 teams have been "pre-positioned" in the states where rains and floods usually occur during the monsoon season.

Twelve National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed across Assam, seven in Bihar, four each in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, three each in Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal, two each in Delhi and Punjab, and one each in Sikkim, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The rest of the teams are prepared and have been placed on alert. They can be air-lifted or dispatched by land in case of an emergency, the official said.

Each NDRF team has about 45 personnel.

"These teams are self-contained and equipped with disaster response equipment to deal with an emergency. The teams are also equipped with modern communication gadgets," the official said.

Till now, NDRF teams have evacuated 13,550 people from various flood-affected areas.