Over 40.31 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far provided to states/UTs: Centre

BMC officials told The Times of India that they are yet to decide on vaccination for the affected residents of the society.

Over 40.31 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to states/UTs in the country and more than 1.92 crore balance and unutilised jabs are still available with them and private hospitals, the health ministry said on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said 83,85,790 more doses are in the pipeline.

“More than 40.31 crore (40,31,74,380) vaccine doses have been provided to states/Union Territories (UTs) so far through all sources, and a further 83,85,790 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 38,39,02,614 doses (according to data available at 8 am Thursday),” the ministry said.

More than 1.92 crore (1,92,71,766) balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs and private hospitals to be administered, it said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination programme commenced from June 21.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states/UTs by providing them the vaccines.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country, to the states/UTs.