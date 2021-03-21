English
Over 4.36 crore COVID-19 doses administered till now, 16.12 lakh jabs given on March 20

PTI
March 21, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST

Over 4.36 crore COVID-19 doses have been administered to beneficiaries till now, with 16.12 lakh jabs given on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

The total figure includes 77,63,276 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 48,51,260 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 80,49,848 frontline workers (FLWs) (1stdose), 25,41,265FLWs (2nd dose), 1,69,58,841 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 35,11,074 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities, the ministry said.

A total of 4,36,75,564 vaccine doses have been given, according to a report till 7 pm on Saturday.

The ministry said total 16,12,172 vaccine doses were given on Saturday, the 64th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

"Out of which, 14,41,009 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,71,163 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," it said.
first published: Mar 21, 2021 08:03 am

