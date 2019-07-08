Over 36% schools in India without electricity, says HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Over 36 percent of schools across the country do not have electricity, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Monday.

The information was shared by the minister in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

"As per Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) report, 2017-18, 63.14 percent schools have power supply," he said.

According to the report, Assam has least number of schools with electricity at 24.28 percent, followed by Meghalaya at 26.34 percent.

All the schools in Lakshadweep and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have electricity while 99.93 percent schools in Delhi have power supply.