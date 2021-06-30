MARKET NEWS

Over 33.54 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in country: Govt

A total of 33,54,69,340 vaccine doses have been administered across the country, including 25,14,153 on Wednesday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

June 30, 2021 / 09:51 PM IST
Source: AP

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 33.54 crore, including more than 25.14 lakh jabs given on Wednesday, the health ministry said. A total of 13,43,231 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose and 87,735 were given the second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, 9,14,62,206 people in the age group have received the first dose, while 21,77,618 have been administered the second dose since the start of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 33,54,69,340 vaccine doses have been administered across the country, including 25,14,153 on Wednesday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 50 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 age group.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 the age group.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Current Affairs #Health Ministry #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Jun 30, 2021 09:46 pm

