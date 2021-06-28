MARKET NEWS

Over 32.85 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in country: Govt

Over 48.01 (48,01,465) lakh vaccine doses were administered on Monday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

June 28, 2021 / 09:59 PM IST
More than 32.85 crore (32,85,54,011) Covid vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country, the health ministry said on Monday.

It said 28,63,823 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group were administered the first dose and 91,640 received the second dose on Monday.

It said 28,63,823 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group were administered the first dose and 91,640 received the second dose on Monday.

Cumulatively, 8,75,67,172 people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose and 19,94,410 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine since the start of the third phase of the nationwide inoculation drive.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 age group, the ministry said.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
#coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Health Ministry #India
first published: Jun 28, 2021 09:59 pm

