Over 3,000 dams make Maharashtra prone to flooding: Report

Moneycontrol News

A combination of heavy rains, poor dam management and uncontrolled constructions of buildings may have made cities in Maharashtra highly vulnerable to floods.

As per a report by The Times Of India, Dr Sudhir Bhongle, an expert on water and flood management has warned of a similar situation in cities of Maharashtra.

With a total of 3,264 dams in Maharashtra, cities such as Mumbai, Thane and Nanded are at a high risk of being hit by heavy floods, the report adds.

Recalling the 2005 Maharashtra floods, Bhongle has said that Mumbai faced flooding due to multiple factors such as "poor coordination with the meteorology department on rainfall status, choked drains, lack of open spaces, unchecked growth in the flood control line, high tide and to top it all the opening of the gates of the overflowing Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Barvi among others in Thane district."

According to the report, Bhongle has said that despite the primary cause of floods being heavy rains, the fact remains that it is a man-made disaster due to the Water Resources Department’s inclination of keeping the water storage levels high during poor rainfall.

"A study of the rain pattern reveals that in every 100 years there is 30 years of drought. In effect, in a five-year cycle, we experience a two-year dry spell. The water levels in dams should be stored after a thorough study of the rain pattern," Bhongle told the newspaper.

The expert added that in Maharashtra's case, the dam reservoirs are near full capacity in June-July and the heavy rains fill it up fast. And then if the dams are opened up, when the neighbouring areas are brimming with rainwater, it will lead to a deluge.

"The intensity and frequency of such floods could go up. The seawater levels are rising, the duration of hot climate is extended and the regulatory machinery is lax in checking the deforestation, killing of mangroves, encroaching on all open spaces. Nature has hit back from time to time but greed prevails," Bhongle said, implying that the government is ignoring essentials of dam management and watershed development programmes, which would protect cities from floods and soil erosion in the future.

An official at the Water Resources Department told the newspaper that the department's tendency to store water even after the onset of monsoon is because of poor dam management and lack of a separate storage facility in reservoirs.

"Barring the Koyna dam, which has a carry-over facility of 10 TMC, no other dam in Maharashtra has such provision," the official said.