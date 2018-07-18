App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 07:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 300 corruption cases registered by CBI this year: Government

About 673 and 617 corruption cases were registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2016 and 2015 respectively, said Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as 314 corruption cases have been registered by the CBI between January and June this year, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said today. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, he said a total of 632 such cases were registered by the agency in 2017.

He said 346 such cases were registered by the CBI in the period between June 1, 2014 and December 31, 2014.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 05:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

