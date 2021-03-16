English
Over 30 lakh vaccinated against COVID-19 on March 15, highest so far

Of the total 30,39,394 doses given in a span of 24 hours on March 15,26,27,099 beneficiaries have been administered the 1st dose and 4,12,295 individuals have been given the 2nd dose, according to the data compiled at 7 am.

PTI
March 16, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST
Representative image of the COVID-19 vaccination process: Reuters

More than 30 lakh people were inoculated against COVID-19 on March 15, the highest in a day so far, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country to 3,29,47,432, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The vaccination of beneficiaries aged over 60 has touched 1 crore within 15 days, the ministry said.

Of the cumulative 3,29,47,432 doses which have been administered till now,2,70,79,484 beneficiaries received the 1st dose and 58,67,948 individuals have taken the 2nd dose.
