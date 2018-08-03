Over 3 lakh pending Green Card applicants may get relief after India's 2+2 talks with US

Over 3 lakh Indians, whose Green Card applications are pending with the United States government, may get relief as India is likely to propose changes in the US immigration policy at the 2+2 dialogue in September.

Indian ministers are likely to propose changes in the eligibility for Green Cards and various American visas during the dialogue, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

“We understand that no comprehensive changes have been made by the US administration in recent times to the framework for issuance of green cards to foreign nationals. And in August last year, the US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it would expand in-person interviews for the applicants,” the official told the paper.

Many Indians apply for the Green Card. According to latest data, a total of 306,601 applications filed by Indian nationals for a Green Card under the Employment-Based Preference Category are pending approval with US authorities. Employment-Based Preference Category is most important for Green Card applicants from India.

In 2016, 64,687 Indians received a Green Card, slightly higher than the 64,116 who were given permanent residency by the US in 2015.

Since both countries have been engaged in the mobility of skilled workers, India has raised concerns over the US' stringent new immigration policy.

"We have been saying that the mobility of skilled workers to the US has been a mutually beneficial partnership which should be nurtured. Indian professionals have contributed to the growth and development of the US economy and helped it retain its competitive edge,” another official told the paper.

Several proposals are under consideration in the US for reforming the immigration policy, including eligibility for Green Cards, a government official who is aware of the development told the paper.

Stating that the issue of visas is a sovereign right of countries, former foreign secretary Lalit Mansingh told the paper that India and the US have long been engaged in ensuring that movement of people is a mutually beneficial process.

"Indian workers helped the US economy immensely and the two countries have enough avenues between them to discuss and find a solution to these issues," Mansingh told the paper.