Over 3 lakh COVID-19 cases being added daily, but India nowhere close to achieving herd immunity: Experts
May 05, 2021 / 08:48 PM IST
India has been adding around three lakh new COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks and thousands are dying every day as the country grapples to meet the spike in oxygen demand in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that India accounted for nearly half of the coronavirus cases reported worldwide last week and 25 percent of the COVID-19 deaths reported worldwide.
Yet, health experts are saying that India is nowhere close to achieving herd immunity, reported India Today.
The last sero survey that was conducted in India has revealed that over 21 percent of the country’s adult population have been exposed to the novel coronavirus. To be precise, 21.4 percent of the 28,589 adults who were surveyed had been exposed to the virus.
However, the Indian Council of Medical Research has noted that most Indians are still vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. Meaning, the nation is far from achieving herd immunity against the pathogen.
Professor Giridhar Babu, Epidemiologist, Public Health Foundation of India, explained: “Herd immunity is an elusive concept as of now. Most countries have seen multiple waves; some even three to four waves. What we need to ensure is that we have a battle-ready workforce that can mount its response whenever there is a wave affecting the country. Vaccination is the only weapon, and we should not assume that people will get herd immunity after infection.”
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that since the coronavirus is constantly mutating and changing form, one must not expect there will be herd immunity in India from widespread infection, as this could lead to reinfection.Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here